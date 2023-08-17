More fires, acres burned so far this year compared to 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight months into the year and Arizona is tracking 14,000 wildfires, equaling more than 200 fires compared to this same time last year. Fire crews say that while they may seem busier this year, most of the fires are smaller compared to 2022. Wildfires began to pick up later than normal, and according to Tiffany Davila, with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, it’s because of the wet spring Arizona experienced.

With a record heat wave and lack of moisture, plants began to dry up, becoming fuel for potential fires. “The conditions we’re seeing now, we would typically see at the end of June,” Davila said.

Wildfires are far too common in the Southwest, but each year brings different circumstances. “I would say 200 to 300 fires more compared to last year at the same time,” Davila said. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says it may seem like a busier year with more fires and more acres burned. “In all reality we just have a lot of smaller fires. Crews are hustling to each new start that may be picked up at 5 acres, a tenth of an acre, 100 acres. In the years past, we were seeing larger-scale wildfires,” she said.

The active fire season is expected to continue through August, when wildfires are burning in the Northwest and local crews are being asked to step in and help. “We start to see that decrease in fire activity when those monsoons roll in and unfortunately, we just haven’t seen that push across the state we’re used to seeing,” Davila said.

She says it will come down to limiting the amount of crews available. “We need to make sure that we’re protecting our state and have the resources available and ready in case we see that prolonged season through the fall,” she said. With rain expected through the weekend, fire crews are also preparing for an increased chance of lightning-sparked fires.

