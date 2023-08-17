Jalapeños with fuzzy growth, tuna not kept cold enough found Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 16, 2023:

Moreno’s Mexican Grill - 6815 E. Main Street, Mesa

3 violations

Raw beef stored over rolled tacos

Red sauce kept past the discard date

Major grease leak in the kitchen

Jersey Mike’s Subs - 15807 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handled raw chicken steak, then bread

Tuna salad not kept cold enough

Dishware not cleaned properly

Wandering Donkey Taqueria & Tequila Bar - 10121 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handling limes with bare hands

Cheese not held at the proper temperature

No soap at hand wash sink

Subway - 8930 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

Ham and turkey not at proper temperature

Food contact surfaces not cleaned properly

Plumbing not installed properly

EndGame Bar - 1233 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

3 violations

Bag of jalapenos with fuzzy, white, black and grey growth resembling mold

White organic growth on lemons

Bean chili and gravy kept past discard date

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Streets of New York - 5965 W. Ray Rd., Chandler

Sushi Doraku - 9940 W. Happy Valley Rd. #1060, Peoria

Irma’s Kitchen - 1614 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix

Port of Subs - 1075 N. 51st Ave. #101, Phoenix

Los Betos - 4353 E. University Drive, Mesa

Filiberto’s Mexican Food - 891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.