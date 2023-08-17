Your Life
Jalapeños with fuzzy growth, tuna not kept cold enough found Phoenix-area restaurants

Several restaurants in Phoenix and the East Valley made our Dirty Dining list, including one spot that had moldy jalapenos.
By Jason Barry
Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 16, 2023:

Moreno’s Mexican Grill - 6815 E. Main Street, Mesa

3 violations

  • Raw beef stored over rolled tacos
  • Red sauce kept past the discard date
  • Major grease leak in the kitchen

Jersey Mike’s Subs - 15807 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handled raw chicken steak, then bread
  • Tuna salad not kept cold enough
  • Dishware not cleaned properly

Wandering Donkey Taqueria & Tequila Bar - 10121 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handling limes with bare hands
  • Cheese not held at the proper temperature
  • No soap at hand wash sink

Subway - 8930 N. 7th Street, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Ham and turkey not at proper temperature
  • Food contact surfaces not cleaned properly
  • Plumbing not installed properly

EndGame Bar - 1233 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa

3 violations

  • Bag of jalapenos with fuzzy, white, black and grey growth resembling mold
  • White organic growth on lemons
  • Bean chili and gravy kept past discard date

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Streets of New York - 5965 W. Ray Rd., Chandler

Sushi Doraku - 9940 W. Happy Valley Rd. #1060, Peoria

Irma’s Kitchen - 1614 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix

Port of Subs - 1075 N. 51st Ave. #101, Phoenix

Los Betos - 4353 E. University Drive, Mesa

Filiberto’s Mexican Food - 891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

