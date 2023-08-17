Jalapeños with fuzzy growth, tuna not kept cold enough found Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 16, 2023:
Moreno’s Mexican Grill - 6815 E. Main Street, Mesa
3 violations
- Raw beef stored over rolled tacos
- Red sauce kept past the discard date
- Major grease leak in the kitchen
Jersey Mike’s Subs - 15807 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handled raw chicken steak, then bread
- Tuna salad not kept cold enough
- Dishware not cleaned properly
Wandering Donkey Taqueria & Tequila Bar - 10121 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handling limes with bare hands
- Cheese not held at the proper temperature
- No soap at hand wash sink
Subway - 8930 N. 7th Street, Phoenix
3 violations
- Ham and turkey not at proper temperature
- Food contact surfaces not cleaned properly
- Plumbing not installed properly
EndGame Bar - 1233 S. Alma School Rd, Mesa
3 violations
- Bag of jalapenos with fuzzy, white, black and grey growth resembling mold
- White organic growth on lemons
- Bean chili and gravy kept past discard date
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Streets of New York - 5965 W. Ray Rd., Chandler
Sushi Doraku - 9940 W. Happy Valley Rd. #1060, Peoria
Irma’s Kitchen - 1614 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix
Port of Subs - 1075 N. 51st Ave. #101, Phoenix
Los Betos - 4353 E. University Drive, Mesa
Filiberto’s Mexican Food - 891 S. Cotton Lane, Goodyear
See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.