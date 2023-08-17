Your Life
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range

The FBI is investigating the shooting
An IRS agent died at the hospital after being shot at a federal shooting range in Phoenix, the IRS confirms.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A special agent with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is dead after being accidentally shot by another IRS agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix, officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms that an incident occurred Thursday at their gun range, which multiple federal agencies were utilizing at the time through an interagency agreement. The spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured in the incident.

Charlotte M. Dennis with the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division replied to Arizona’s Family on Thursday afternoon, confirming it was aware of an “incident” involving one of its special agents. She said the agent was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, where the agent died. “Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” she said in the written statement.

Special agents with the FBI’s Phoenix field office are investigating the shooting. “The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident,” an emailed statement said. Those findings will then be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (District of Arizona) for review.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for continuing coverage.

