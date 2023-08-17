Hundreds of sex crime cases in limbo due to backlog at Phoenix crime lab

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a major backlog of sex crime evidence within the Phoenix Police Department. Arizona’s Family has learned there are hundreds of rape kits that haven’t been tested yet.

Christa Lindsay is the director of engagement with the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. She said the current delay in investigating sex assault cases sends a bad message to crime victims.

“It absolutely sends a message to survivors that they are not getting justice, not being heard, not being believed, which is the same message they have received from the get-go,” said Lindsay. As of July 31st, there were 835 sex assault kits untested, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

What is causing the backlog?

Phoenix Police, like many other law enforcement agencies around the country, is still experiencing a major staff shortage that’s impacting its ability to investigate sex crimes. The department says it is actively hiring forensic scientists. Two of the ten vacancies have been filled, with another five positions to be filled by next month.

Lindsay says the staffing shortage is having a lasting impact on the community. “This (staffing shortage) also means that rapists and people causing harm are still not being held accountable, and are out in community causing more harm,” said Lindsay.

Close to 300 of the backlogged rape kits have reportedly been submitted to an outside lab, but the other 500-plus kits are sitting somewhere, waiting to be opened. Phoenix PD declined to comment on camera, but a spokesperson said plans are in place to address the backlog within the next six months.

The Department has developed a plan to address each and every backlogged SAK (Sexual Assault Kit), and this is currently in the approval process. Once this is completed, the lab would begin the process of sending the remaining backlogged SAKs to outsourced companies for processing. If there is a case that is determined to be a public safety issue, for example, a specifically violent sexual assault case with an unknown subject, the sexual assault kit related to this case is prioritized and processed as immediately as possible. These kits are usually processed in-house by the department’s lab, and results from these cases, for the most part, become available much quicker than outsourced cases. Additionally, as the law requires, each sexual assault kit is required to be tested. This includes cases that are previously closed and cases where the sexual assault kit may not resolve the case. Lastly, the outsourced companies that we use are also used by multiple agencies throughout the country. For these reasons, they are capped on how many they can take in from us each given month, and it differs between the labs used by the department.

Lindsay doesn’t think sex assault survivors should have to wait so long for justice.

“It just adds to the trauma it adds a layer adds on top of just trying to heal and move on with your life after a really traumatic and difficult experience,” said Lindsay. “They are participating in the criminal justice system. They deserve to know what the next steps are, and they deserve to have closure.”

Governor Katie Hobbs released this statement:

In the Senate, I made it my personal mission to help clear the rape-kit backlog that was plaguing law enforcement. By bringing together Democrats and Republicans, we were able to get that done. I am concerned by the reports that this is once again becoming an issue, which will put the safety of every Arizonan at risk. I am committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies and legislators to do what is necessary to again clear the backlog and deliver justice for victims in Arizona.

