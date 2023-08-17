Glendale man sentenced to 3.5 years for selling fentanyl, crystal meth on dark web

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A federal judge sentenced a Glendale man to more than three years in prison for selling fentanyl and crystal meth on the dark web.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Justin Udvardi, 30, operated several pages on the dark web under the screen name “TrapGod.” He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

Prosecutors say that for at least two years, he sold hundreds of illegal drugs including crystal meth, MDMA and counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl. Detectives were able to find Udvardi by tracking several purchases from Arizona into the Eastern Virginia area from 2021 to 2022. Those orders contained 120 grams of meth and over 250 fentanyl-laced pills, the DOJ said.

What is the dark web?

The dark web is essentially the “black market” of the internet. Oftentimes, you need special software or access to passwords to access the content. Drugs, firearms, counterfeit money, stolen credit cards, and illegal goods are often traded with cash or using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

