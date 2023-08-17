First Alert Weather Day: Phoenix tops 110, ‘Hilary’ to bring weekend rain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Our First Alert Weather Day for extreme heat continues through Thursday night as Phoenix marks another day with the official high over 110 degrees. That makes 46 days in 2023 at or above 110, closing in on the record of 53 set back in 2020.

We have already seen thunderstorms just east of Phoenix, and those chances for lightning and brief, heavy rain continue tonight. Gusty winds are also possible near these storms. Lows tonight will be in the low 90s.

Highs will moderate a bit on Friday to just under 110, with clouds and humidity streaming in ahead of Hurricane Hilary. Hilary is expected to become a major, category 3 or higher storm over the weekend as it moves up the coast of north-central Mexico and Baja California. Heavy rain, flooding and mudslides are possible in this area and also over in Southern California if the forecast holds.

We can expect a high chance of rain and cooler temperatures over the weekend here in the Valley, with the heaviest rain predicted for western Arizona and the west side of Maricopa County. We still have our First Alert Weather days in place for Saturday and Sunday as we continue to monitor the rainfall predictions. But the bulk of Hilary’s moisture looks to be heading west of the Valley and into Southern California.

A Flood Watch has been issued for these areas Saturday through Monday morning. Heavy runoff and flash flooding are possible in this wide area of the state. Temperatures will moderate to around 100 degrees and possibly dip into the 90s depending on the timing and amount of rain. Keep it on Arizona’s Family all weekend for the latest updates!

Flood watch for western AZ (AZ Family)

