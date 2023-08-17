Your Life
First Alert issued for heat, but storm chances climbing across Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day for heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm. Look for a forecast high of 113 in the Valley today, with a slight chance for storms today and tonight.

Storm chances increase tomorrow, both during the morning and especially tomorrow evening. Over the weekend, storm chances stay elevated as tropical moisture streams into Arizona. Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to become a major hurricane as it moves north just offshore of Western Mexico. The storm is forecast to weaken as it eventually pushes into Southern California.

Temperatures this weekend should top out only near 100 degrees in the Valley. Rain chances are near 50 percent Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rain is possible in Western Arizona.

