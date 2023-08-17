Your Life
Community comes together to help Buckeye ‘Honey Man’ diagnosed with cancer

A man who sells honey in Buckeye and is called the Honey Man has cancer and the community is coming together to help him.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every morning, Antonia Racova wakes up at 4 a.m. to start his day. He prepares bags of peanuts, oranges, honey, and much more. Then, he drives nearly 20 minutes to his usual spot right in front of the Tractor Supply in Buckeye.

“Every day, I get up, prepare everything, go to sell, and come back at 4:00 in the afternoon,” Racova said. He’s known as the ‘Honey Man’ in the community. Rain or shine, Racova has been selling his honey on the corner of Miller and Lower Buckeye for 10 years. “I am very grateful to the locals because they are the ones who buy most things from me, and they know me a lot,” Racova said.

But recently, Racova hasn’t been on the corner as often. The change came after he was diagnosed with cancer.

“Now that I went to the doctor here, they detected cancer in my lung, and that’s why it’s been a little bit quiet,” he said. His cancer is now at stage four. He said while it has taken a toll on him and his family, as long as he’s around, he will continue to sell his honey. “Yes, I will continue working because work is my life. If I don’t go sell, I think I’m going to be worse off. I like having the distraction,” Racova said.

Racova said the best way the community can help is by coming and visiting him at the honey stand.

His daughter is also helping deliver honey on days when Racova can’t sell. She has also set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

