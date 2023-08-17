Your Life
Chandler biology teacher honored with state award

A Basha High School educator was named the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for Arizona!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Chandler biology teacher is helping to shape the minds of students in the state. Miranda Thornton from Basha High School has been named the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for Arizona!

The award has been given every year since 1961 by the National Association of Biology Teachers. It recognizes a biology teacher who has made invaluable contributions to the profession and enhances the teaching of biology. Ms. Thornton teaches biotechnology courses for the CTE program at Basha and has been with the school for 11 years! However, she has more accolades under her belt. She’s been teaching science courses for nearly 20 years and has worked with the Arizona STEM Acceleration Project (ASAP) at Arizona State University.

While at Basha, Ms. Thornton has guided several students to state and national competitions, all while teaching girls flag football! She prides herself in creating an inviting classroom for her students.

The National Association of Biology Teachers released a statement praising Ms. Thornton. “Ms. Thornton’s commitment to providing her students with hands-on learning experiences and access to cutting-edge lab technologies is impressive. We are pleased to recognize Ms. Thornton’s years of dedicated service with this award.”

