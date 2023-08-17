Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bee company workers said they’ve captured nearly a dozen invasive hornets newly spotted in US

The beekeepers said they suspect that there's a nest of hornets nearby.
By Ryan Tisminezky and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Employees of the Savannah Bee Company said they first saw these different-looking hornets in their bee garden about a week ago.

After seeing the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s announcement, they learned it was the invasive yellow-legged hornet, which only recently has been spotted in the United States.

“Since Tuesday, I’ve caught about a dozen of them and fed them to the spiders. We think that there’s a hive nearby,” said Brett Stafford, a beekeeper with the Savannah Bee Company.

The yellow-legged hornet is nicknamed the bee hawk for its method of hunting bees and other pollinators.

“Just for the past few hours, we’ve also noticed them targeting bees that are flying and grabbing them right out of the sky, unfortunately. They have not bothered us, but they are targeting the bees now,” said Felicia Renick, the safety manager at Savannah Bee Company.

Renick says the state agriculture department took samples of the hornets for research and is developing traps to keep them controlled. They’ll be looking for nests soon. The fact that the hornets eat bees can cause problems for agriculture and wildlife.

“From what I just saw today, I am really worried about them attacking the bee population, they’re also attacking other native pollinators besides bees which is a huge threat to our agriculture out here. The threat on our native insects is a real problem for sure,” said Renick.

You can report sightings of the yellow-Legged hornet on the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
DPS searching for suspect vehicle after Phoenix woman dies in road rage shooting
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

At this time, it's unclear what led up to the crash.
3 hospitalized after serious crash in Glendale
Several U.S. officials described the report on condition of anonymity because it has not yet...
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
A heavy police presence could be seen in the Laveen neighborhood.
Robbery victim shot in Laveen; suspect on the run
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
A hiring sign is displayed outside a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9,...
U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labor market continues to show resiliency