Arizona’s Attorney General urging women seeking abortion info online to safeguard their data

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Attorney General Kris Mayes held a roundtable talk Wednesday with abortion rights activists. The topic: protecting the privacy of women seeking an abortion. There are concerns online data could be used against them in the future.

“We have several prosecutors in Arizona. County prosecutors have been clear as mud that they will try to prosecute Arizonans for abortion,” said Mayes.

Abortions are legal until 15 weeks unless there is a medical emergency. Women’s rights groups are pushing abortion rights on the 2024 ballot. Meanwhile, an anti-abortion law firm is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling and again make nearly all abortions illegal in our state. That is why Mayes is urging women to protect health data that could be collected online through apps, emails, and text messages.

“We do know that the Governor has issued executive order placing the responsibility for any abortion-related prosecution into my office, but Rachel Mitchell came out and declared that she would violate that, ignore it,” said Mayes.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has publicly said she would not prosecute women who received an abortion. In Arizona right now, women who get an abortion can’t be charged. Still, Mayes said it is essential to protect your data.

You can learn how to keep information private when seeking an abortion by clicking here.

