Arizona State Board of Nursing combatting worker shortage with new grant funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Nursing Board is addressing the state’s nursing shortage through new grant funding approved by lawmakers.

The board received $75 million for the next three years through AHCCCS - the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, more commonly referred to as the Medicaid system. $20 million has already been allocated to hospital systems throughout the state. The grant will add around 2,800 new nursing positions including preceptors, specialty and graduate nurses to the workforce.

Currently, Arizona is ranked 5th in the country with most severe healthcare staffing shortages. The nursing board believes the money will help existing nurses who could be suffering from burnout. “It continues to be a revolving door,” said Dr. Kathy Malloch, who was a consultant supporting the grant for the Arizona State Board of Nursing. “So what we want to do is get nurses to stay, come to Arizona, get into our hospitals and stay because they think its the best place to work.”

The Arizona State Nursing Board is providing a progress report on the grant on Thursday, August 17th at 3:00 PM. If you’d like to view it virtually, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.