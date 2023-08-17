Aloha spirit thrives amid disaster, response complaints in Maui

MAUI, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After waiting in Lahaina, locals in West Maui said they had to take matters into their own hands to get basic supplies to people in desperate need after the fire.

It started with one grill at a beachside park just north of Lahaina. Then, a makeshift roadside relief station sprouted with locals taking charge after they said nobody came in the early days following the fire. “Maybe we’ll do the next round with the deer meat,” Kapono Kong said as he manned a grill at a beach park just north of Lahaina.

He was nourishing stomachs and souls with familiar island favorites. “That’s pretty much what Hawaii is,” he said. “We are all on this island together.”

A station over, doctors and RNs treated the visible wounds with donated supplies. “A lot of physical injuries from people who fled the fire,” community organizer Noelani Ahia said. She adds medical professionals have seen quite a bit since the fires ravaged the town more than a week ago.

President Biden is expected to visit Maui on Monday and more supplies are getting to the island but residents there remain frustrated with the response.

Mental health counselors also sat and listened to harrowing stories of escape and agony. Human chains quickly assembled to get supplies across the road under a hot and humid sky. “We waited for FEMA, we waited for county, any help we could get from our state,” Alika Peneku said.

However, Peneku says it never came, so he and others put another roadside relief station a mile from the last one. “Look at just what pulled up,” he said as a flatbed with several pallets of water pulled up to the area, all donated by a local company.

He adds the lack of initial response was infuriating, but the anger was quelled a bit because the Aloha spirit took over. People came by car, plane and even jet ski to help.

According to Peneku, lots of history has been lost in Lahaina, but the people of Hawaii are writing a new story with the help of Aloha that runs through their veins. “You know how they gonna remember us?” he asked. “They are going to remember us by acts like this; by the way, we show Aloha to anybody that needs them.”

