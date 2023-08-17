Your Life
6 Phoenix-area restaurants participating in ‘Dine out for Maui’ fundraiser

Rusconi’s American Kitchen is donating a portion of proceeds from their Pork Tenderloin entrée.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To help out those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii, six chefs are inviting Arizonans to “Dine out for Maui.” Beginning this weekend, six restaurants will donate proceeds from menu items or host fundraisers to benefit families, Hawai’i Community Foundation and the “Maui Strong” Fund.

The following restaurants will participate in the event:

  • Crujiente Tacos will donate 100% of proceeds from their Pork Belly Tacos ($7) on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon until 4 p.m. at their walk-up window while supplies last. They are located at 3961 E. Camelback Rd.
  • Rusconi’s American Kitchen is donating a portion of proceeds from their Pork Tenderloin entrée beginning Monday, Aug. 21. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday and is located at 10637 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Kaizen will raffle off a $1,200 dining experience. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser. Additional details will be available on their website after Aug. 21. They are located at 515 E. Grant St.
  • Original Breakfast House is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 26 and 27 with food specials, live music, a raffle and more! The restaurant released its Aloha for Maui menu, and 40% of proceeds will go to the fundraisers. Enjoy Hawaiian-inspired specials such as Loco Moco, Hawaiian Fried Rice with spam and more! Details will be posted on their Facebook page beginning Aug. 21. It is located at 13623 N. 32nd St.
  • Chula Seafood is hosting a raffle for a $500 gift card with a $5 minimum donation. Every additional $5 donated will serve as another entry. All money raised will be donated to the fundraiser, and the raffle begins on Aug. 21. Entries are accepted at any Chula location or online at chulaseafood.com.
  • Vecina is featuring a special of short rib barbacoa taco with sweet corn and Anaheim chilis for $20 from Thursday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 20. 100% of proceeds from the dish will be donated. They are located at 3433 N 56th St.

