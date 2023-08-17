3 hospitalized after serious crash in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people have been hospitalized after a serious wreck in Glendale early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue on Ocotillo Avenue. Investigators say one car was headed southbound on 67th and another was headed west on Ocotillo when they crashed. Details on what led up into the crash, including possible factors like speed or impairment are still under investigation.

A total of three adults were hospitalized for serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.