2 women indicted for dog attack that left 84-year-old dead in Cochise County

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two women have been indicted after a dog attack left an 84-year-old woman dead in Cochise County earlier this summer. The Sierra Vista Police Department reported on Tuesday that 43-year-old Shimira Sanches and 35-year-old Ashlee Sanches were charged in connection with the death of Helene Jackson.

On June 23, Sierra Vista police officers found a dog attacking 53-year-old Sam Sanches Jr. near Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte. A second dog then ran to the area of the first attack, and investigators say both dogs were killed by officers. Jackson was found injured in an alley behind a home. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her own dog was found dead next to her, authorities said. Sanches Jr. was in critical condition from his injuries.

Shimira and Ashlee were indicted on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal, and aggressive dog violation. They are due to appear in court on Sept. 5.

