Wrongfully convicted on death row: One-on-one with Tucson man set free after 29 years in prison

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Death row – likely one of the scariest places in Arizona. But imagine being sentenced to death and surviving in prison for a crime you didn’t commit. That’s what happened to Barry Jones, who was recently released after spending 29 years on death row for the death of a young girl.

Is he perfectly innocent? No. But the Attorney General’s office found many issues with his case and took action to free him. “If you could describe this whole experience with one word, one overall word, what would you choose?” asked true crime reporter Briana Whitney. “Chaos. Absolute chaos,” said Barry Jones.

In July 1995, Jones got an introduction to his new home. “One old boy came up there and gave me a pouch of tobacco and says, ‘Hey…welcome to death row.’ For what that’s worth,” said Jones. “I was in a fog. I can’t believe this is happening. I’m going to death row for something I didn’t do. That doesn’t happen.”

Barry Jones was a simple man, mechanic and iron worker married with three kids. But everything changed for the worse when he became addicted to drugs in his 30s. “We broke up, we separated, and things went downhill from there,” said Jones.

That’s when he met Angela Gray, a girl he started seeing, who had a 4-year-old daughter named Rachel.

“What happened that day, that night, in 1994 when Rachel died? What happened inside the home?” asked Whitney. “Apparently, Rachel had been injured several times that I didn’t even know about. But that day I let her and a couple kids play in my van. And I saw her fall out, and she landed on her head. I went out there and got her and told the kids you all have to go home playtime is over,” said Jones.

Jones said he put her down for a nap but admittedly said he was more focused on the drugs he was doing at the time. “Later that night, somebody comes over and says she looks really sick,” said Jones. They debated taking her to the hospital. “If she ain’t better by the morning, we’ll take her,” he recalled.

Barry, Angela, and Rachel all crawled into bed for the night. “But Rachel, she said, ‘No, Mom, I want to sleep in the middle. I want to be by Barry too.’ And I thought that was real touching, and then she says… we go to bed, and she says, ‘I love you, Barry.’ I said I love you too. And that was the last thing she ever said to me,” remembered Jones with tears in his eyes.

The next morning, Rachel was dead. “Next thing I know, the police were waking me up, taking me to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and interrogating me for 4-6 hours, then took me to jail, and 14 months later, I went to death row,” said Jones.

Angela Gray was convicted of child abuse and failure to get medical help and served just over eight years in prison. But prosecutors argued Jones beat Rachel, sexually assaulted her, and killed her.

“Did you hurt Rachel in any way?” asked Whitney. “No way at all. I find it inconceivable anybody could do that to a 4-year-old child,” said Jones.

The jury didn’t buy it, even though all evidence was circumstantial at the time. There was no direct evidence Jones caused the injuries to Rachel’s body. But Jones had a history that was easy to blame.

“You know, he’s on drugs, he has warrants out for his arrest, he doesn’t have a driver’s license, he’s driving, you know, he’s just that kind of person,” said Jones. “I was convicted of a crime not because I committed a crime, but I was convicted of a lifestyle,” said Jones. So began his decades-long stay on death row.

It would take a new legal team years later to re-look at the case and think, something is wrong here. His new team said evidence from the autopsy showed Rachel’s injuries were sustained at least a week before she died, and said the medical examiner changed his testimony in each trial, pointing out inconsistencies. All along, Jones maintained he never killed Rachel, but hope can feel dismal when you’re living on death row.

“They were fighting an uphill battle because everybody told you when you first get there if you didn’t beat them in court, chances are you’re not going to beat them on appeal,” said Jones.

But it wasn’t impossible. Things began to change in 2018 when a federal district court judge ruled Jones’ convictions should be overturned. The Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit agreed. But the U.S. Supreme Court said federal courts didn’t have the power to review the case, and sent it to the state, all the while Jones stayed in prison.

“It’s a lot harder to get somebody out of prison than it is to win in court,” said Jones. Eventually, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Pima County Attorney’s Office collaborated and agreed, Jones did not kill Rachel Gray but offered a plea deal for 2nd-degree murder, solely based on the fact Jones should have sought medical care for Rachel when he noticed she was sick. That charge would most match up with the time he had already spent in prison.

Even Rachel’s sister wrote a letter to the judge asking him to free Jones, sure of the fact he did not kill her sister. “She wrote that letter to the judge, and you know, every time I think about that I get a little misty,” said Jones, emotional. “The fact is, I didn’t seek medical care for Rachel. If I had been in my right mind and not high, then I surely would have.”

“We could have fought it for another ten years, but that would have been another ten years that I didn’t have with my children,” said Jones about accepting the plea deal.

June 15, 2023, 29 years after he walked into prison, Barry Jones walked out of death row, saying goodbye to some of the most notorious killers in Arizona history, people he became close with because that’s all he knew.

People like ‘The Baseline Killer.’ “We were talking about serial killers – Mark Goudeau. One of my best friends. One of my best friends. He gave me a great big hug before I left death row,” said Jones.

Upon release, Jones saw one of his sons for the first time; he never wanted his children to see him in prison like that. “My son came up… and says, ‘Love ya, Dad!’ And that just made everything easy,” said Jones.

“Do you hold resentment for the U.S. justice system?” asked Whitney. “No, it’s not resentment’ it’s disappointment. I think they could do a lot better,” said Jones. “I got a little bit of justice because they released me, but Rachel will never get justice. They don’t know who killed her, and they ain’t never going to know because they’re not going to open a 30-year cold case.”

It’s as if he’s been born again, learning how to live in a world he doesn’t know or recognize. “Everything is so different. I mean, you go to the grocery store now and you check yourself out! You don’t even have to go to the cashier,” laughed Jones. “The new cars and everything, it’s bewildering.”

He makes sure to remember Rachel, though. “I have been to the gravesite; I have said a couple prayers,” Jones said. Now in his mid-60s, he has no time to waste, perhaps, never quite moving on but learning for the first time how to move forward.

“How do you even emotionally come out of what you’ve been through?” asked Whitney. “I don’t know that you ever do. I’m probably going to carry that around with me for the rest of my life, and that’s what going to make me a better man and an asset to the community,” said Jones.

