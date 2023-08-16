Take a first look inside DraftKings Sportsbook Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction for the all-new DraftKings Sportsbook Scottsdale is slated to be completed just in time for football season. And Arizona’s Family’s David Caltabiano got a first look inside the much-anticipated sportsbook which will include 4,300 square feet of video walls and high-end dining at the TPC Scottsdale.

