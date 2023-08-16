Some Arizona families canceling trips to Hawaii amid wildfires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley families with trips booked to Maui are reconsidering the plans they’ve made months and even years ago. Hundreds of people are posting in local Valley Facebook groups, asking for input on what to do about their upcoming trips to Maui, basically if they should go or not.

Brenda Ster got married in Maui 17 years ago. Her family goes back to visit every other year. “It became the best place in the world,” Ster said. “We always stay on the west side near the Kaanapali and Lahaina area,” Ster said. “We were planning to go to Maui for fall break the first weekend of October.”

But those plans are now changing. The lush resort town of Lahaina now burned to the ground in the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. As of Tuesday, at least 99 people are dead, and over 10,000 are displaced.

“I just cannot fathom being in that space on vacation amongst devastation,” Ster said. “I just can’t so that’s why we made the decision to change.” She recently canceled her family’s flights, hotel and rental car. “Losing a few hundred dollars in a car rental is nothing compared to losing your whole life,” she said.

The Governor of Hawaii said in a recent release that all nonessential travel to west Maui is strongly discouraged, and according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, some hotels have temporarily stopped accepting tourist bookings.

Jennifer Pearce is a Valley travel agent. If you have a trip planned to Maui, she recommends changing it to a different Hawaiian island. “A lot of those resorts are being used for essential workers or people needing housing,” Pearce said. “The rest of the islands are open.”

She says many major airlines are being flexible with cancellations or reschedulings because of the wildfire. She also does have advice for those still planning to go. “I would suggest calling your resort or your excursion company and confirming that they are still running and up,” Pearce said. “Just know the Lahaina area Kaanapali areas are not going to be the same.”

She says some people may still want to go to help the local economy. But Ster says her trip can wait. “I can support from here, and I don’t want to take us space or resources or water or a room,” she said. “This is not the time to be swimming in the ocean where they were just pulling people out of it. This is not the time for it, and we are trying to be really respectful.”

Pearce said there is a new program where people who own vacation rentals or timeshares can offer rooms in their homes to people in Lahaina who need them. If you are interested in helping those affected by the Maui wildfires, click here.

