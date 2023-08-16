Sheriff to provide update after Goodyear man found shot, 2 bodies recovered

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is hosting a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he’s expected to provide an update on a West Valley missing persons case that developed into a situation where one person was shot and two others were found dead.

Chad Stuart Holvig, 51, reportedly left his home in Tonopah on July 4 to visit his son, 25-year-old Dalton Holvig, in Goodyear. Family members lost contact with the father two days later and reported him missing. They called his disappearance unusual, saying he left his dogs and other personal belongings behind. Days later, Dalton was reported missing on July 11.

On Aug. 10, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies searched a home near Goodyear and found Dalton alive, but he was shot multiple times. During the search, deputies also found two bodies. Two people were arrested on unrelated charges at the home, where deputies also recovered “multiple weapons and other potential evidence.” Dalton Holvig’s current condition is unknown; so far, investigators have not identified the bodies or a possible cause of death.

During the news conference, Sheriff Penzone is also expected to discuss a recent arrest by the Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement (FATE) Unit and a grant to help combat sex and human trafficking. Watch it live at 3 p.m. MST.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.