Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Sheriff to provide update after Goodyear man found shot, 2 bodies recovered

Watch the news conference live at 3 p.m. MST
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be discussing an investigation were a Goodyear man...
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be discussing an investigation were a Goodyear man was found shot after he and his father were reported missing.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is hosting a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he’s expected to provide an update on a West Valley missing persons case that developed into a situation where one person was shot and two others were found dead.

Chad Stuart Holvig, 51, reportedly left his home in Tonopah on July 4 to visit his son, 25-year-old Dalton Holvig, in Goodyear. Family members lost contact with the father two days later and reported him missing. They called his disappearance unusual, saying he left his dogs and other personal belongings behind. Days later, Dalton was reported missing on July 11.

On Aug. 10, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies searched a home near Goodyear and found Dalton alive, but he was shot multiple times. During the search, deputies also found two bodies. Two people were arrested on unrelated charges at the home, where deputies also recovered “multiple weapons and other potential evidence.” Dalton Holvig’s current condition is unknown; so far, investigators have not identified the bodies or a possible cause of death.

During the news conference, Sheriff Penzone is also expected to discuss a recent arrest by the Fugitive Apprehension Task Enforcement (FATE) Unit and a grant to help combat sex and human trafficking. Watch it live at 3 p.m. MST.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Five members of Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response Team volunteered to help search and...
5 Arizona Humane Society volunteers help search, rescue pets on Maui
Fire crews rescued a woman from the top of a silo at a Tempe food plant.
Crews rescue woman stuck on top of silo at Tempe food plant
Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Man accused of human smuggling in deadly Pinal County crash extradited from Georgia
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon, 08/16/23
Tropical storm Hilary could bring wet weather to Phoenix