Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tell Arizona’s Family that two motorcyclists were spotted running a red light near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. One trooper then attempted to pursue one of them headed westbound on the I-10. However, due to weather conditions, the trooper backed off. Moments later, another motorcyclist sideswiped an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit. and was seriously injured. It’s unclear if the motorcyclist involved in the wreck is the same one accused of running the red light.

The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive. I-10 was closed for about three hours. No other information has been released.

