Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Motorcyclist critically hurt after crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

The driver is accused of sideswiping an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit on I-10.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tell Arizona’s Family that two motorcyclists were spotted running a red light near the Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. One trooper then attempted to pursue one of them headed westbound on the I-10. However, due to weather conditions, the trooper backed off. Moments later, another motorcyclist sideswiped an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit. and was seriously injured. It’s unclear if the motorcyclist involved in the wreck is the same one accused of running the red light.

The motorcyclist is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive. I-10 was closed for about three hours. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Holvig was found at a Valley home injured from multiple gunshot wounds.
Goodyear man who vanished found injured as father remains missing; 2 bodies recovered

Latest News

The driver is accused of sideswiping an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit on I-10.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in overnight downtown Phoenix crash
Arizona DPS says speed distracted driving, and unsafe lane changes are to blame for most crashes.
New report says crashes are on the rise on Phoenix freeways
Hot temps mid-week, but the rain is coming to Phoenix
After coming across the bullet hole, Ross and his wife called the police.
Phoenix family searching for answers after bullet narrowly missed hitting twin babies