Mosquitoes and monsoon: a pesky combination

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As southern Arizona continues to see more rainfall, more people may have noticed more mosquitoes.

And while the bites they leave behind can be uncomfortable, officials said these insects are a problem.

“They’re a nuisance number one just from the bites themselves, but they do carry disease,” said Nicholas Ramirez, environmental health supervisor for the Pima County Health Department.

Robert Zuniga, owner of Mosquito Squad, said his business sees more calls coming in this time of year. Mosquitoes tend to make an appearance about a week after a storm.

“Mosquitoes only need a bottle cap worth of water to lay their eggs and to start breeding. So as you can imagine, after a rain, you have a lot of items around people’s yards such as empty pots that are accumulating water,” said Zuniga.

They could bring West Nile Virus and other deadly diseases when they come out.

“We have species of mosquitoes called the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and they are notorious for carrying the dengue fever. They are extremely dangerous, especially if that disease comes to the Tucson area,” said Zuniga.

PCHD added that for those concerned about mosquitoes transmitting malaria, Tucson currently does not have that type of mosquito.

“The type of mosquitoes that transmit malaria, we haven’t really been seeing too much of those in the last few years,” said Ramirez.

An expert with the University of Arizona added that while mosquitoes can be a problem for humans, they can also be a big problem for pets.

“Mosquitoes do transmit heartworm. And so this has been something that has been on the increase for Arizona in recent years. So and again, there is a preventative medication that you can get from your vet,” said Dawn Gouge, a medical entomology professor at the University of Arizona.

Officials want to remind people that mosquitoes thrive in shade, on greenery, and in standing water.

“You definitely don’t want standing water left for more than a week, because then you really are generating the next generation of mosquitoes to breed,” said Gouge.

Officials added that mosquitoes do not die off after a certain time. This is what makes them difficult to control.

“They kind of go into hibernating status here in the Tucson area, it never gets cold enough for them to freeze out and completely go away. Their eggs can actually lay dormant for many, many months at a time,” said Zuniga.

Officials suggest wearing loose clothing, keeping screen doors closed, and investing in repellent.

