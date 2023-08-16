Mesa senior citizen mistakenly ‘double pays’ her credit card balance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Janice Moyer acknowledges when it comes to paying her bills, she’s old school. “Well, I guess it’s just from my upbringing,” she told On Your Side. “You pay your bills before you pay anything else. Before you go out and splurge.”

But recently, when Janice was online paying $830.76 toward her Credit One Bank credit card balance, she hit send. However, she had an issue that has never happened before. A window popped up saying Janice was making her payment too early. “The very first time I got a thing that said it was too soon and to make it a later date. And so I went in and made it a later date.”

But this is where the problem happened. Janice’s $830.76 payment not only went through the first time but the second time as well, meaning she double paid. So, Janice called Credit One Bank in hopes of getting her money returned. “I called them a couple of times, and each time, they gave me a different answer. So, I asked for a supervisor, and he gave me a different answer.”

On a senior citizen’s budget, Janice contacted On Your Side for help. “I never expected to contact On Your Side. And then, when I got such a great response, I was amazed,” she said.

On Your Side got a hold of Credit One Bank and after explaining the issue and telling them Janice is on a fixed budget, the company reached out to Janice and told her they were immediately mailing her a check for her $830.76 overpayment.

Janice says she is relieved because she can use that money. “Well, I can really use the money. I’d like to have something in reserve just in case something comes up,” she said.

That $830.76 check is on its way and should be here any day now. When it arrives, I’ll let you know in a follow-up report. Also, thanks to Credit One for their speedy resolution.

