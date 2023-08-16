MCSO deputies search for SUV involved in deadly Laveen hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County sheriff deputies are searching for a driver who hit two people, killing one over the weekend in Laveen. On Wednesday, deputies released a photo and description of the suspect’s vehicle. The car is described as a 2009-2020 Dodge Journey or 2004-2008 Chrysler Pacifica and is silver, white or light-colored.

On Sunday, just before 11 p.m., deputies say the driver crashed into two people who were walking near 39th and Southern avenues. The driver took off after the collision. A woman and man were taken to the hospital, where the man later died. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle may have damage to the front end, such as the grill, hood and windshield. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011 and reference case number IR23-020872.

