Man who cares for Lahaina’s famous banyan tree fled from fire

LAHAINA, HI (3TV/CBS 5) - Lahaina’s historic banyan tree has been the backdrop for countless photos for Hawaii residents and vacationers.

One man spent a better part of his adult life maintaining a 150-year-old landmark with a local restoration organization. The day after the fire, he went to see what was left.

Surrounded by acres of ash and rubble, some homes still stand in Lahaina. “It’s hard to be happy about us when you see the devastation,” Kory Dufrene said as he looked at his condo that is still standing at the historic blaze that destroyed much of the island town.

Anthony Steele’s condo still stands, too, but he was with his 83-year-old grandma the night of the firestorm at his childhood home near the old Pioneer Sugar Mill smoke stack. “I had to carry her out,” he said. “Because she didn’t want to leave, she was doing dishes.”

He saved her life and his dogs but could not save everything dear to him. “I lost all my pets, my roosters, all 200 of them,” Steele said. He left only with a handful of clothing as a tsunami of fire marched all the way to the ocean. The next day he came back to nothing. “I don’t think I have any more tears left for what I saw,” he said.

Steele said the loss goes far beyond his family’s history. “I take care of the banyan tree,” he mentioned. “It’s the only job I’ve ever had since 2009.”

He visited the famed tree the next day, where he maintained the grounds with Lahaina Restoration Foundation. As he walked the charred grounds, his emotions spilled out of him.

He said much of Lahaina’s history, from sugar plantations to the whaling industry, preserved in local museums, is gone forever. “All that work, old ice boxes, chairs, anything you can think of, old stuff, it’s all gone in hours,” he said.

Steele said it would take years to try and rebuild this town, and he has been overwhelmed with the support from neighboring islands. “Lahaina can never repay the mana love,” he said. Steele is not sure what will happen to the tree he loves, but he knows his grandmother will be safe. “I don’t care what happens. She will be with me until she passes,” he said. “I’m not going to let her go anywhere.”

If you would like to help Anthony raise money so his grandmother can recover, he provided a Venmo where people can donate if they choose. It can be found at @perlasneri.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.