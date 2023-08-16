Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of human smuggling in deadly Pinal County crash extradited from Georgia

Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office says a man now faces manslaughter charges after a human trafficking attempt ended in a deadly wreck in 2022.

Deputies say the crash happened on the night of Nov. 9 after the driver, identified as 23-year-old Rubelio Cruz de Paz-Lara, from Guatemala, hit a vehicle and several cattle on Park Link Drive east of Red Rock.

During the crash investigation, deputies found an SUV traveling eastbound approaching the road closure when Paz-Lara swerved, nearly hitting a deputy. Authorities found the car less than one mile from the initial wreck, where several people inside were seriously hurt, and a woman was found dead. Several of those migrants fled into the desert, some of which were later taken into custody.

Months later, detectives identified Paz-Lara as the suspect in the crash. He was extradited from Georgia and transferred to Pinal County custody earlier this week. Paz-Lara is currently booked into the county jail on manslaughter charges with aggravated assault and endangerment charges pending.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Five members of Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response Team volunteered to help search and...
5 Arizona Humane Society volunteers help search, rescue pets on Maui
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be discussing an investigation were a Goodyear man...
Sheriff to provide update after Goodyear man found shot, 2 bodies recovered
Fire crews rescued a woman from the top of a silo at a Tempe food plant.
Crews rescue woman stuck on top of silo at Tempe food plant
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon, 08/16/23
Tropical storm Hilary could bring wet weather to Phoenix