Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of intentionally setting 3 homes on fire in Buckeye

Dorn was booked into jail on three counts of arson and three counts of burglary.
Dorn was booked into jail on three counts of arson and three counts of burglary.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Buckeye Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after allegedly setting fire to three homes under construction in a Buckeye neighborhood. Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Caleb Dorn, also called 911 to report one of the fires.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say Dorn called 911 to report a house fire on 266th Avenue near Morrow Drive. The home suffered extensive damage, and investigators said it was suspicious in nature. Detectives soon linked that fire to another suspicious house fire in the same area the day before. They found another home with fire damage that also appeared to result from arson. All three houses were under construction, and no one was hurt.

According to court documents, Dorn reportedly told investigators that he started the first fire around 4 a.m. Monday as a way to control his anger. He said he tried to put the fire out when he saw a construction worker in the area.

Documents detail that Dorn started the second fire around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Dorn reportedly told police he doesn’t have friends and uses fire as a coping tool. In addition to smoke and fire damage, there was extensive water damage in one of the homes due to a ruptured pipe.

Investigators say one home is a total loss.
Investigators say one home is a total loss.(Buckeye Police Department)

Police say he admitted to starting the third fire using construction material and returned to the area before calling 911, claiming to be a witness. Investigators say that home is a total loss.

Dorn was booked into jail on three counts of arson and three counts of burglary.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be discussing an investigation were a Goodyear man...
Sheriff says missing Tonopah man found dead, his son injured in shooting
Five members of Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response Team volunteered to help search and...
5 Arizona Humane Society volunteers help search, rescue pets on Maui
Fire crews rescued a woman from the top of a silo at a Tempe food plant.
Crews rescue woman stuck on top of silo at Tempe food plant
Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Man accused of human smuggling in deadly Pinal County crash extradited from Georgia