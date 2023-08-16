Man accused of intentionally setting 3 homes on fire in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after allegedly setting fire to three homes under construction in a Buckeye neighborhood. Police say the suspect, 24-year-old Caleb Dorn, also called 911 to report one of the fires.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say Dorn called 911 to report a house fire on 266th Avenue near Morrow Drive. The home suffered extensive damage, and investigators said it was suspicious in nature. Detectives soon linked that fire to another suspicious house fire in the same area the day before. They found another home with fire damage that also appeared to result from arson. All three houses were under construction, and no one was hurt.

According to court documents, Dorn reportedly told investigators that he started the first fire around 4 a.m. Monday as a way to control his anger. He said he tried to put the fire out when he saw a construction worker in the area.

Documents detail that Dorn started the second fire around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Dorn reportedly told police he doesn’t have friends and uses fire as a coping tool. In addition to smoke and fire damage, there was extensive water damage in one of the homes due to a ruptured pipe.

Investigators say one home is a total loss. (Buckeye Police Department)

Police say he admitted to starting the third fire using construction material and returned to the area before calling 911, claiming to be a witness. Investigators say that home is a total loss.

Dorn was booked into jail on three counts of arson and three counts of burglary.

