Jaime’s Local Love: Scott’s Generations

Since June of 1989, the family has been serving the Valley authentic New York, kosher-style deli cuisine.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Snyder family came to the Valley in 1988 with the vision of bringing a piece of the Big Apple with them. Six short months later, in June of 1989, Gene and Scott Snyder (father and son) opened Scott’s Generations. Since June of 1989, the family has been serving the Valley authentic New York, kosher style deli cuisine from homemade soups, salads, knishes, meats, and cheesecake to East Coast smoked fish specialties flown in fresh weekly. Along with serving breakfast and lunch daily at our restaurant, Scott’s Generations also provides full-service catering for any and all occasions, large or small.

Scott's Generations made a fresh reuben sandwich meal for Jaime.

Scott’s Generations | 742 E. Glendale Avenue, Suite 142, Phoenix, AZ 85020 | (602) 277-5662

WEBSITE: scottsgenerations.com

Facebook, Instagram: @scottsgenerations

Twitter account: @ScottsGenPHX

Scott makes a reuben for Jaime.
Scott's Generations in Phoenix making a reuben sandwich