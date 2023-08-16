Hot now, heavy rain possible this weekend for Phoenix from tropical disturbance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather Day in the Valley for hot and humid conditions. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 111 degrees. Storm chances today and tonight are near 10 percent.

Some Valley communities saw monsoon rain last night, with precipitation totals generally near a quarter inch or less.

Storm chances are down a bit today and tomorrow, but climb again Friday and into the weekend. A tropical system developing in the Pacific looks to move toward the northwest, paralleling the Baja Peninsula over the next few days. This will likely become a hurricane in the next day or so, and will eventually push abundant moisture into the Desert Southwest. At this point, the higher rainfall totals and flash flooding potential is greatest in Western Arizona and Southern California.

The track of this system could change however, since we’re several days out. We’ll likely see cloudy, cooler and wet conditions in the Valley with 60 to 70 percent rain chances all weekend. Travel could become dangerous across parts of the state this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will also be First Alert weather days.

