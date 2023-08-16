Your Life
Gov. Katie Hobbs explains delayed response to heat wave

Maricopa County is on pace to break last year's heat-related deaths, as extreme heat returns to the Phoenix area.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a heat emergency last week, was it too late? The declaration came after a record 31 straight days of temperatures above 110 degrees.

It also followed the latest heat report revealing that Maricopa County is on track to break last year’s record for heat-related deaths. “In terms of the executive order, we’re looking forward, and we have been working closely with organizations, non-profits, government entities that are addressing heat issues,” Hobbs said Friday after she was questioned about the timing.

Under the governor’s order, cities and towns can recoup expenses to mitigate heat, and it directs state agencies to develop plans to handle future heat waves. It also opens up two cooling centers near the Capitol located west of downtown Phoenix.

During the summer, critics of local heat responses pointed out many of the cooling states are not open 24 hours a day. The new cooling facilities will only be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

But the fact is, the Valley is likely nearing the end of the extreme temperatures for the year. The Phoenix area can expect temperatures to rise above 110 degrees two or three days this week. High Temperatures this weekend may not hit 100. Still, it will likely take months to understand the total cost of this year’s unprecedented heat.

Last week, Maricopa County confirmed 59 heat-related deaths, with another 345 under investigation. The numbers showed the county was well ahead of last year’s pace when 424 people died from heat-related illnesses

