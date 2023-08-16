First Alert-Day 45 of 110+, Excessive Heat Warning continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chalk up another day at or above 110 degrees on this First Alert Wednesday. We crossed over that threshold even before noon, making today our 45th day this year, more than doubling the average of 21 days a year.

The record is still 53 days, set back in 2020. Some brief, heavy rain last night, with 17% of the Valley rain gauges receiving an average of .02″ of rain. Sky Harbor did not receive measurable rain, so it will now be 147 days without rain by midnight tonight. So what are our rain chances tonight? Our chances sit at this point around 20%, but the higher terrains of Gila County have a larger chance of rain.

We have a First Alert in place for tomorrow for excessive heat, as the warning remains in place through Thursday evening. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 114. Please stay hydrated and don’t forget to take plenty of shade breaks.

We have now declared First Alert weather days for Saturday and Sunday for an increasing chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms. These storms will likely be juiced by moisture from Tropical Storm “Hilary,” a system off the coast of Mexico. Rainfall estimates vary widely from model to model, but we are confident the Valley should see widespread showers. Some storms could produce possible flooding. Temperatures should fall well below average, with highs by Sunday in the 90s. Rain chances diminish by Monday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.