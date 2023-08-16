Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit against Phoenix PD, officers involved

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed the lawsuit in May.

Police say that on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officials say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and that he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three officers opened fire on Kirk, killing him.

On Wednesday, the family’s attorney, Sean Woods, held a press conference in Downtown Phoenix. Woods claims Kirk never fired his gun, and was sitting on the ground with his hands up. Woods claims Kirk also threw the gun on the ground away from him. Arizona’s Family checked all the security and body camera video from Phoenix police, and never saw or heard Kirk fire a shot. However, it’s unclear exactly what Kirk was doing when officers shot him.

The press conference also marked the first time Kirk’s family spoke to the media. His brother, Kashane Kirk, said it’s heartbreaking.

“Losing Leontae has been the most distressing moment of my life,” Kirk said. “My brother is gone; my entire family is devastated. The grief we are feeling cannot be explained.” He said his niece won’t have her father as she grows up, adding that the family won’t stop until justice is served.

The Vice President of the West Valley NAACP, Larnell Farmer, says fatal shootings involving police happen too often in Phoenix. “What happened wasn’t an accident. This was a homicide, and it was committed by the police,” Farmer said.

Woods said Kirk was targeted by police because he was black. You can see the police shootings dashboard by clicking here. Phoenix police break shootings down by different demographics.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Phoenix police for comment. A department spokesperson released the following statement late Wednesday afternoon:

This matter involves pending litigation. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reviewed the officer’s involvement in this matter and declined criminal prosecution. This matter remains the subject of an ongoing administrative investigation.

