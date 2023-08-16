DPS urges safe driving after report shows increase in Phoenix-area freeway crashes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety is urging for safe driving after a new report shows there were just under 37,000 car crashes on Valley freeways in 2022, around 6,000 more than in 2021. Troopers attribute the 20% increase to speed, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes. A spokesperson also adds the high numbers are due to the rise in population.

DPS is compiling data for a 2023 report but said they respond to many accidents in the Valley and beyond. Officials say a majority of the crashes are preventable because of driver behavior. “I think with our partners at ADOT and Governors Office of Highway Safety, I think we try to explain why these things happen,” said DPS spokesperson Bart Graves. “It’s always been a goal of ours to not have to notify someone that their brother, sister, loved one died in a horrific crash on the highway. Our troopers have to do that every day.”

The driver is accused of sideswiping an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit on I-10.

Graves added that many crash victims are motorcycle riders who may be caught in a blind spot of an older vehicle that does not have cameras.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.