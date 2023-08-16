Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

DPS urges safe driving after report shows increase in Phoenix-area freeway crashes

Arizona DPS says speed distracted driving, and unsafe lane changes are to blame for most crashes.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety is urging for safe driving after a new report shows there were just under 37,000 car crashes on Valley freeways in 2022, around 6,000 more than in 2021. Troopers attribute the 20% increase to speed, distracted driving and unsafe lane changes. A spokesperson also adds the high numbers are due to the rise in population.

DPS is compiling data for a 2023 report but said they respond to many accidents in the Valley and beyond. Officials say a majority of the crashes are preventable because of driver behavior. “I think with our partners at ADOT and Governors Office of Highway Safety, I think we try to explain why these things happen,” said DPS spokesperson Bart Graves. “It’s always been a goal of ours to not have to notify someone that their brother, sister, loved one died in a horrific crash on the highway. Our troopers have to do that every day.”

The driver is accused of sideswiping an SUV near the 7th Avenue exit on I-10.

Graves added that many crash victims are motorcycle riders who may be caught in a blind spot of an older vehicle that does not have cameras.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Expect increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms around the Valley as the week continues.
Weather pattern shift in store for Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

One of the new rides the park will feature is Hot Wheels: Bone Shaker.
Future Glendale theme park unveils design for Hot Wheels ride
The facility is slated to open in Fall 2023.
Take a first look inside DraftKings Sportsbook Scottsdale
Mattel Adventure Park is giving a sneak peek of one of the rides, “Hot Wheels: Bone Shaker.”
Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale unveils ride design
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 08/16/23
Phoenix had some rain but not every Valley city had showers
Scott makes a reuben for Jaime.
Scott's Generations in Phoenix making a reuben sandwich