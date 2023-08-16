Your Life
Dozens of Gilbert students get back to school shopping spree

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Dozens of Gilbert Public Schools students got $150 dollars to spend at Kohl's for their back-to-school shopping.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For many families, back-to-school shopping is a fun time to hit the stores and get ready for the new school year, but it can be a big expense. For some families, it’s hard to fit into the budget. So it’s Something Good when community partners team up to take some kids on a shopping spree.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue shared these photos of the fun time they had shopping with dozens of kids. Fifty-three deserving kids from Gilbert Public Schools were each given a $150 gift card to spend at Kohl’s, and from the smiles on their faces, it looks like they had a great time getting to choose some cool clothes and shoes for school.

Gilbert Fire teamed up with East Valley Firefighter Charities, Kohl’s and American Legion Post 39 to make this happen. Each year, community partners come together to make sure each child starts off the school year being able to look and feel their best.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

