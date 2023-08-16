Crews rescue woman stuck on top of silo at Tempe food plant

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews have rescued a woman stuck on top of a silo at a food plant in Tempe on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were at the scene of the Mission Food manufacturing site near Guadalupe and Kyrene roads. According to Tempe firefighters, the woman was on top of a 50-foot silo when she was unable to get down on her own, possibly due to the heat. Crews set up a ladder, put her in a basket and were able to safely get her on the ground, officials said.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene as crews were hoisting the woman down in a stretcher. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and her injuries are unknown. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities haven’t said how long she was stuck.

Editor’s Note: Tempe Fire initially reported the victim was a man. The information has been updated to show a woman was rescued.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.