Clean-up continues as recycling center fire in Glendale remains smoldering

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are still on the scene of a recycling plant blaze that started Saturday afternoon near downtown Glendale.

Clean-up continued Wednesday afternoon along 62nd and Myrtles avenues. Sidewalks and streets are being cleared to ensure safety. Crews also spent the day removing debris that could flare up the fire. While the fire has mostly been put out, hot spots remain due to the high temperatures and sheer size of last week’s blaze. “Most of these flare-ups are being managed without the need for additional water,” the Glendale Fire Department explained on Twitter.

At the fire’s peak, a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire with exposure to a nearby building. Plumes of large dark smoke could be seen from around the Valley. Grand Avenue was closed until the following day due to the fire danger. One firefighter was also hospitalized for a heat-related illness.

The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm hazmat call due to the fuel on the ground and plastics burning.

On Sunday, Glendale Fire shared that a semi-truck had vegetable oil at the recycling center. which helped fuel the flames. But even now, investigators still aren’t sure what caused the fire or what exploded.

However, as the clean-up continues, Glendale Fire remains vigilant in monitoring hotspots and air quality concerns, in addition to making sure water run-off is controlled. “We are carefully moving through the mitigation process towards recovery, with the goal of restoring the area to normal as quickly as possible,” a Glendale Fire spokesperson said on Twitter.

In the meantime, anyone with any information on the fire should call police. Eyewitnesses who see it reignite should call 911.

The clean-up operation at the intersection of 62nd Ave & Myrtle Ave is in progress. The sidewalks and streets are being regularly maintained to ensure the safety of both cars and pedestrians. pic.twitter.com/r9JJdyj0kB — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) August 16, 2023

