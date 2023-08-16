Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Clean-up continues as recycling center fire in Glendale remains smoldering

Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley.
Plumes of smoke could be seen from around Valley.(Courtesy of Dave Smithwick)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews are still on the scene of a recycling plant blaze that started Saturday afternoon near downtown Glendale.

Clean-up continued Wednesday afternoon along 62nd and Myrtles avenues. Sidewalks and streets are being cleared to ensure safety. Crews also spent the day removing debris that could flare up the fire. While the fire has mostly been put out, hot spots remain due to the high temperatures and sheer size of last week’s blaze. “Most of these flare-ups are being managed without the need for additional water,” the Glendale Fire Department explained on Twitter.

At the fire’s peak, a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire with exposure to a nearby building. Plumes of large dark smoke could be seen from around the Valley. Grand Avenue was closed until the following day due to the fire danger. One firefighter was also hospitalized for a heat-related illness.

The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm hazmat call due to the fuel on the ground and plastics burning.

On Sunday, Glendale Fire shared that a semi-truck had vegetable oil at the recycling center. which helped fuel the flames. But even now, investigators still aren’t sure what caused the fire or what exploded.

However, as the clean-up continues, Glendale Fire remains vigilant in monitoring hotspots and air quality concerns, in addition to making sure water run-off is controlled. “We are carefully moving through the mitigation process towards recovery, with the goal of restoring the area to normal as quickly as possible,” a Glendale Fire spokesperson said on Twitter.

In the meantime, anyone with any information on the fire should call police. Eyewitnesses who see it reignite should call 911.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
.
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix

Latest News

Investigators say the vehicle may have damage to the front end, such as the grill, hood and...
MCSO deputies search for SUV involved in deadly Laveen hit-and-run
The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause of death.
Arizona doctor dies while hiking in New Mexico with other physicians, authorities say
Union worker in Arizona says UPS deal touting $170K a year is misleading
What's next for UPS drivers after tentative deal reached?
One of the new rides the park will feature is Hot Wheels: Bone Shaker.
Future Glendale theme park unveils design for Hot Wheels ride