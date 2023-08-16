Your Life
City of Tempe bringing back park ranger program, adding patrols 7 days a week

By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maria Garcia loves bringing her kids to Kawanis Park in Tempe, but what she doesn’t love is looking over her shoulder and wondering if there’s any shady activity going on close by. “I shouldn’t have to be worried,” said Garcia. “This should be a safe space for kids, for sure, and right now it’s not.”

The City of Tempe has been getting a growing number of complaints about what’s happening at its 52 parks. Drugs, alcohol and homelessness are among the biggest concerns.

In an effort to crack down on questionable behavior, the Tempe City Council recently voted to hire 17 new park rangers, who will patrol city parks seven days a week, 20 hours a day.

Michael Garcia and his mom come to the park all the time. They say that having park rangers around will provide some piece of mind. “I think for her, it is nice there’s someone else out there when I am not here,” said Garcia. “Having someone present will really help.”

The City of Tempe used to have a park ranger program, but it was dropped 13 years ago because of a budget shortfall. In 2019, the city hired a private security firm to patrol parks and recreation areas, but it was only a temporary fix.

The new park rangers will be able to issue citations and work with police and other agencies to address any concerns. The new park ranger program will start again in the next few months.

“We want people to be able to use these resources and have people go outside,” said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. “Whether its play on the swings or walk the dog or play and hang out with friends, we want people to have the ability to do this where they feel safe and feel comfortable.”

