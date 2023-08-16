Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Brides dream bachelorette party ruined by Arizona party company

The woman got an invoice confirming her reservation and then paid $1,000 for the decorations in...
The woman got an invoice confirming her reservation and then paid $1,000 for the decorations in advance but said nothing was there when she got to the house.(Arizona's Family)
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s an experience Morgan Haldeen said she doesn’t wish upon anyone. A bride-to-be, Haldeen wanted to throw her dream bachelorette party. That’s when she came across the company known as Krissy Creations Bachelorette Connections.

She says the company was supposed to plan her whole party at an Airbnb in Scottsdale. “Set up decorations inside and outside, and also provide favors and gifts for all my friends that were coming,” Haldeen said.

She got an invoice confirming her reservation and then paid $1,000 for the decorations in advance but said nothing was there when she got to the house. “She never showed up. Reached out to her, and she never responded,” Haldeen said.

After that, Haldeen texted the owner multiple times, but she never got a response. “It was really disappointing cause you make these plans with all of your friends, you know? We planned this for a year.”

Now a thousand dollars is down the drain, and Haldeen said she doesn’t know if she will ever get it back. “I’m not okay with just somebody taking off with money that I worked really, really hard for. Especially since I paid for a service that I never received,” she said.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the owner of the company, and she admitted to taking Haldeen’s money. She said she was going to issue Haldeen a refund, but when we asked when she hung up.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office asks anyone who may experience a scam or fraud to issue a complaint. That can be found here. 

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Janice was having trouble getting her money back after accidentally double paying her credit...
Mesa senior citizen mistakenly ‘double pays’ her credit card balance
Dental hygiene is crucial for seniors, and putting off treatment can impact their overall health.
Arizona company offering in-home dental care for seniors
The City of Tempe has been getting a growing number of complaints about what’s happening at its...
City of Tempe bringing back park ranger program, adding patrols 7 days a week
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs faced mounting pressure before declaring a heat emergency last week.
Gov. Hobbs explains delayed response to Arizona heatwave