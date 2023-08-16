Brides dream bachelorette party ruined by Arizona party company

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s an experience Morgan Haldeen said she doesn’t wish upon anyone. A bride-to-be, Haldeen wanted to throw her dream bachelorette party. That’s when she came across the company known as Krissy Creations Bachelorette Connections.

She says the company was supposed to plan her whole party at an Airbnb in Scottsdale. “Set up decorations inside and outside, and also provide favors and gifts for all my friends that were coming,” Haldeen said.

She got an invoice confirming her reservation and then paid $1,000 for the decorations in advance but said nothing was there when she got to the house. “She never showed up. Reached out to her, and she never responded,” Haldeen said.

After that, Haldeen texted the owner multiple times, but she never got a response. “It was really disappointing cause you make these plans with all of your friends, you know? We planned this for a year.”

Now a thousand dollars is down the drain, and Haldeen said she doesn’t know if she will ever get it back. “I’m not okay with just somebody taking off with money that I worked really, really hard for. Especially since I paid for a service that I never received,” she said.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the owner of the company, and she admitted to taking Haldeen’s money. She said she was going to issue Haldeen a refund, but when we asked when she hung up.

Maricopa County Attorney’s Office asks anyone who may experience a scam or fraud to issue a complaint. That can be found here.

