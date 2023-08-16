Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Bradley Cooper faces backlash for prosthetic nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film 'Maestro' about Leonard Bernstein’s life. (Source: Netflix)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Actor Bradley Cooper is facing criticism for his use of a prosthetic nose to portray Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the first trailer for the biopic “Maestro.”

Cooper, who is not Jewish, cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film about Bernstein’s life and marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

“Maestro” marks Cooper’s first release as a director since 2018′s “A Star Is Born,” the global phenomenon costarring Lady Gaga.

Netflix released the film’s first trailer on Tuesday, and social media users were quick to accuse Cooper of “Jewface.”

“Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him,” the group StopAntisemitism posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Media Diversity Institute, hollywood portrayals of Jewish people as having “large, hooked” noses is “so deeply imbedded in modern culture, that most do not acknowledge that it is actually a deeply antisemitic stereotype.”

The institute said the caricature “goes back to antisemitic and Nazi propaganda from the 1930s and since then has gone on to become a common trope and, whether intentionally or not—pushes antisemitic stereotypes to this day.”

But others have come to the actor’s defense, pointing out that one of the film’s producers, Steven Spielberg, is Jewish.

“If one of the producers of ‘Maestro’, Steven Spielberg, famously a Jew, didn’t have a problem with Bradley Cooper’s depiction of Leonard Bernstein, then I’m certain for many Jews, me included, his nose size shouldn’t make a difference,” said Robbie Vorhaus, a communications and reputation consultant based in Austin, Texas.

“For those offended, both Jew and non-Jew alike, vote with your purse and don’t see the movie, or better still, make your own movie and depict a Jew exactly as you creatively feel fit,” Vorhaus said.

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at the age of 72, composed Broadway musicals, symphonies, film scores and more over his celebrated decades-long career, including “West Side Story.” He was the first American-born conductor to lead a major American orchestra, debuting with the New York Philharmonic in 1943.

Bernstein served as musical director of the New York City Symphony shortly after that, then served as musical director of the New York Philharmonic from 1957 to 1969.

“Maestro” will have its world premiere on Sept. 2 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and will have a limited theater run beginning in November before hitting Netflix on Dec. 20.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

The family of Leontae Clark and their attorney held a press conference in Downtown Phoenix...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit against Phoenix PD, officers involved
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says
Chad Holvig, left, was found dead at a house near Goodyear while his son Dalton Holvig, right,...
Sheriff says missing Tonopah man found dead, his son injured in shooting