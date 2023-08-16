Your Life
Arizona company offering in-home dental care for seniors

Dental hygiene is crucial for seniors, and putting off treatment can impact their overall health.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Carolyn Bowman was getting a routine teeth cleaning from the comfort of her home on Tuesday. It is life-changing for the 101-year-old woman who has difficulty moving around. “This is a huge, huge benefit for her,” said her granddaughter Sebastienne Brown. “She really does have to stay in one place these days.”

Geriatric House Call Dentistry dentists go straight to people’s homes to help patients who otherwise could not get dental care. Dr. Sohrab Danaei is a dentist with the company. He says with the huge senior population in Arizona, the need for this service is great.

“Many of them go ten years and have not been able to move to go to a dentist. So when we are done, they feel so happy. For myself, it is so rewarding,” said Dr. Danaei.

Danaei adds that dental hygiene is crucial for seniors, and putting off treatment can impact their overall health. “Oral health is actually the window to your full body health,” said Danaei. “Especially people who are elderly, due to their immune system, it is vital to take care of oral health,” said Danaei.

Danaei said this type of service is still new and not yet covered by insurance, so patients have to pay out-of-pocket. “We have medical doctors who go to the home. As dentists it is very new; we are one of the pioneers,” said Danaei.

