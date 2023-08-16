Your Life
89 heat-related deaths reported in Maricopa County; 349 under investigation

The new report shows most deaths occurred with people between the ages of 50-64.
The new report shows most deaths occurred with people between the ages of 50-64.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the latest report released on Wednesday, Maricopa County confirms 30 more heat-related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to nearly 90 this year. Officials sat 89 deaths have been confirmed, while 349 remain under investigation. During this time last year, there were 66 reported deaths.

The new report shows most deaths occurred with people above age 50. with about 4-in-10 deaths being people older than 65. So far this year, only 35% of the deaths were among homeless people. Among the 20 indoor deaths, officials said 75% of those fatalities were in households that didn’t have working air conditioning.

For the full report, click or tap here. For information about cooling centers near you, click here.

