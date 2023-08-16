Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

5 Arizona Humane Society volunteers help search, rescue pets on Maui

arizona humane society maui pets rescue
Five members of Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Response Team volunteered to help search and rescue pets lost from the devastating wildfires on the island of Maui.(Arizona Humane Society)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many organizations are helping out in Maui during the devastating wildfires and calling for volunteers from the continental U.S. for aid. Five members of Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team answered the call at the request of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Animal Incident Management.

“As Arizona’s designated responder for animals in distress during natural disasters, the Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team has many years of experience behind fire lines,” said AHS President & CEO Dr. Steven Hansen. “Our team has deployed to other national natural disasters in the past, including Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey. Their advanced training allows the team to provide help where and when it is needed the most.”

Arizona's Family reporter Ian Schwartz is in Hawai'i reporting from the devastating wildfire that claimed nearly 100 lives.

The team will be on the island for at least seven days to be part of the search and rescue for pets affected by the fire, as well as provide support for pets already with their families. AHS says it will offer more resources as needed.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
First Alert Weather Update 12 p.m., Wednesday 08/16/23
First Alert in effect for heat; heavy rain possible this weekend for metro Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

Latest News

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will be discussing an investigation were a Goodyear man...
Sheriff to provide update after Goodyear man found shot, 2 bodies recovered
Fire crews rescued a woman from the top of a silo at a Tempe food plant.
Crews rescue woman stuck on top of silo at Tempe food plant
Paz-Lara could face additional charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Man accused of human smuggling in deadly Pinal County crash extradited from Georgia
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon, 08/16/23
Tropical storm Hilary could bring wet weather to Phoenix