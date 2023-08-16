5 Arizona Humane Society volunteers help search, rescue pets on Maui

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many organizations are helping out in Maui during the devastating wildfires and calling for volunteers from the continental U.S. for aid. Five members of Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team answered the call at the request of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Animal Incident Management.

“As Arizona’s designated responder for animals in distress during natural disasters, the Arizona Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team has many years of experience behind fire lines,” said AHS President & CEO Dr. Steven Hansen. “Our team has deployed to other national natural disasters in the past, including Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey. Their advanced training allows the team to provide help where and when it is needed the most.”

The team will be on the island for at least seven days to be part of the search and rescue for pets affected by the fire, as well as provide support for pets already with their families. AHS says it will offer more resources as needed.

