Woman hit, killed by a car in west Phoenix; teen accused of hit-and-run

Police say the teen driver took off from the scene but was later located.
Police say the teen driver took off from the scene but was later located.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a car in west Phoenix late Monday night.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers responded to 75th Avenue and Indian School around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman critically hurt that needed to be rushed to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators say the woman was outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a teen who had just turned north from Indian School. Police say the teen took off from the crash scene but was later apprehended. He did not display any signs of impairment and detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash. However, officers say charges are pending for the juvenile driver.

