Woman dies after road rage shooting on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has died after being shot on Interstate 10 early Tuesday morning in what investigators call a case of road rage. She’s since been identified as 18-year-old Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. during a road rage incident between two cars heading west on I-10 near 83rd Avenue. Troopers say Gutierrez-Bugarin was a passenger in one of the cars. After the shooting, the car stopped on the 91st Avenue off-ramp, and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died. DPS says the other car fled the area. No other injuries were reported.

Other details have not been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS (877-429-8477) or submit a tip online here. Reference incident I23047127.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed between 75th and 99th avenues during the investigation but reopened around 8:30 a.m.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix due to a police matter. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/wqSDEHgesz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2023

