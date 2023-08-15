Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman dies after road rage shooting on I-10 in west Phoenix

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened...
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue but reopened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman has died after being shot on Interstate 10 early Tuesday morning in what investigators call a case of road rage. She’s since been identified as 18-year-old Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. during a road rage incident between two cars heading west on I-10 near 83rd Avenue. Troopers say Gutierrez-Bugarin was a passenger in one of the cars. After the shooting, the car stopped on the 91st Avenue off-ramp, and she was taken to the hospital, where she later died. DPS says the other car fled the area. No other injuries were reported.

Other details have not been released. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS (877-429-8477) or submit a tip online here. Reference incident I23047127.

The westbound lanes of I-10 were closed between 75th and 99th avenues during the investigation but reopened around 8:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Luke Combs is dropping by Phoenix in 2024 for two concert dates.
Luke Combs adds two Phoenix concert dates in 2024
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon on Tuesday 08/15/23
Another Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Phoenix area
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. outside a business near Baseline and Rural roads in Tempe.
Police identify suspect shot, killed by officer outside Tempe business
Report: Chronic absenteeism impacts 34% of Arizona K-8 students
Chronic absenteeism in Arizona has doubled in recent years