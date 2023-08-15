Woman critically hurt after road rage shooting near I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the Interstate 10 off-ramp at 91st Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that the victim, identified as being in her 20s, was in the passenger seat when someone shot into the car, striking her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but details on what led up to the shooting are limited, but detectives are calling it a case of road rage. No other injuries were reported. At this time, there are no details on the shooter.

As of 5:30 a.m., westbound I-10 is closed between 75th Avenue and 99th Avenue. Troopers and ADOT haven’t released an estimated time the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic Map.

CLOSED: I-10 WB is closed at 75th Avenue in Phoenix due to a police matter. There is no estimated reopening time. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/wqSDEHgesz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2023

