Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman critically hurt after road rage shooting near I-10 in west Phoenix

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed from 75th Avenue to 99th Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on the Interstate 10 off-ramp at 91st Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that the victim, identified as being in her 20s, was in the passenger seat when someone shot into the car, striking her. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but details on what led up to the shooting are limited, but detectives are calling it a case of road rage. No other injuries were reported. At this time, there are no details on the shooter.

As of 5:30 a.m., westbound I-10 is closed between 75th Avenue and 99th Avenue. Troopers and ADOT haven’t released an estimated time the freeway could reopen. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic Map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

DPS troopers say it happened at the 91st Ave off-ramp of the I-10.
Woman hospitalized after West Valley road rage shooting
Kenneth Silva has lived in Arizona for 6 years and says his heart broke when he saw the...
Gilbert man returns from Maui after coordinating relief efforts
A Valley man flew home to Maui to coordinate six helicopter drop-offs with supplies for...
Gilbert man flies back home to Maui to help wildfire survivors
Just before 1 p.m. last Wednesday, Palmer drove his car into Fresenius Kidney Care at 19th and...
Driver apologizes after crashing into north Phoenix dialysis clinic