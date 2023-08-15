Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes

FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona, May 8, 2019, so that he can charge his cellphone inside the family home. The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, unveiled a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities as the Biden administration looks to funnel more money toward climate and renewable energy projects.(AP Photo/Jake Bacon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday unveiled a new program to bring electricity to more homes in Native American communities as the Biden administration looks to funnel more money toward climate and renewable energy projects.

The program will be funded by an initial $72.5 million. In all, federal officials said $150 million is being invested from the Inflation Reduction Act to support the electrification of homes in tribal communities, many of which have seen mixed success over the decades as officials have tried to address the lack of adequate infrastructure in remote areas.

In 2022, the U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Indian Energy issued a report citing that nearly 17,000 tribal homes were without electricity, with most being in southwestern states and in Alaska. Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland testified before Congress earlier this year that 1 in 5 homes on the Navajo Nation and more than one-third of homes on the neighboring Hopi reservation are without electricity.

Newland described Tuesday’s announcement as a historic investment to fund long-overdue needs in tribal communities.

“It will have a fundamental and significant impact on businesses, communities and families,” he said in a statement.

Tribes will have to apply for the funding — and federal officials will choose projects based on need, readiness, risks of climate change impacts, new job opportunities and other factors.

The program will provide financial and technical assistance to tribes to connect homes to transmission and distribution that is powered by renewable energy. Funding can also be used to transition electrified homes in tribal communities to zero-emissions energy systems and to cover the costs of repairs, as well as retrofitting that is necessary to install the new systems.

Newland had previously estimated that it will cost roughly $70,000 per home to deliver electricity to areas that are not already on or immediately near a power grid, or wired for electricity.

Energy experts have said that the work could require developing micro-grids or installing solar panels so residents can power refrigerators, and charge up cellphones and laptops. The Energy Department earlier this year said it would tap tribal colleges and universities to help build out a renewable energy economy in Native American communities that could support the work.

The Interior Department consulted with tribes late last year as officials developed the new program. The plan is to award the funding during two rounds by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th...
Twin sisters born at JBLM during World War II return 80 years later
After coming across the bullet hole, Ross and his wife called the police.
North Phoenix family searching for answers after stray bullet narrowly misses twins’ cribs
Multiple units were responded to the woman's prison.
Substance found at Perryville prison deemed non-hazardous; 12 employees, 2 inmates released from hospital
County Clerk Che Alexander, right, speaks with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert...
Georgia clerk says ‘mishap’ caused erroneous release of list of Trump charges
Yuma is the new home to one of the country's first solar panel recycling facilities.
Yuma home to one of nation's first solar panel recycling plant