Teen returns home to find mom shot, killed in Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff, Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police say a teenage girl returned home to find her mother shot to death in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the victim’s daughter was staying at a friend’s house but came home to check on her mother when she couldn’t get a hold of her around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the girl found her mother dead inside the home near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache, KVVU reports.

Investigators say the victim had another teenage daughter, who was asleep in the residence at the time of the shooting. However, authorities said she did not hear anything, nor did neighbors in the area.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., whom they believe was involved in the homicide. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr., whom they believe was involved in the homicide.(LVMPD)

It is unclear if or how Falsetta is related to the victim.

Police earlier said they wanted to speak to the victim’s husband. At that time, they said he was not a suspect in the case but added the couple had a history of domestic violence disputes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

