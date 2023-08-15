Task force detectives seize guns, drugs during search warrant in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Several guns and thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized during a search warrant earlier this month in Tempe. A teen was also arrested.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, detectives with the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force and Tempe police officers served a search warrant at an undisclosed location in Tempe as part of an illicit drug trafficking investigation. It’s unclear if the warrant was served at a residence or business, but the task force seized the following:

5 firearms (2 semi-automatic rifles and 3 Glock handguns) / Misc. gun parts and ammunition

1,080 counterfeit Xanax pills containing narcotics ($16,200 value)

1,319 THC vape cartridges ($39,570 value)

125 amphetamine pills ($1,250 value)

27 grams of amphetamine powder

21 lbs. of marijuana ($42,000 value)

650 grams of marijuana pre-rolls ($9,750 value)

95 oz. of THC cannabis, including edibles ($38,000 value)

9 lbs. of psilocybin mushrooms ($28,800 value)

$1,679 in cash

2 vehicles and cellphone

(Note: all value estimates provided by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the teen was armed at the time of the arrest, but no one was hurt.

“I’m grateful for the excellent investigative work our detectives do every day to take drugs and criminals off our streets,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in a news release. “I’m also proud of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies across the Valley, as teamwork is key to public safety.”

The Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) Detectives seize drugs, weapons and cash while executing warrant.

