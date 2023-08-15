State House Republicans accuse Gov. Hobbs of censorship

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State House Republicans are preparing to look at whether Governor Katie Hobbs and other state leaders tried to censor social media posts they didn’t like.

The newly formed Committee on Oversight, Accountability and Big Tech is expected to meet early next month. The three-member panel will be looking into legal and constitutional questions surrounding the online activity of government officials.

The announcement of this committee followed a blog report detailing that Hobbs, serving then as Secretary of State, and her staff asked Twitter, renamed X, and Facebook to remove certain posts they claimed was spreading misinformation.

The chairman of the new committee, Rep. Alexander Kolodin, a Republican from Scottsdale, said he and other Republicans have been planning this for several months. Kolodin said some of the information from the blog report on Hobbs will likely show up during the hearing on Sept. 5.

According to the article, which was written by a former staff member of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Hobbs tried to censor critics because her office asked social media sites to remove certain posts.

Asking a private entity to remove inaccurate information or disinformation crosses the line, according to Kolodin. “Misinformation is not an exception to the First Amendment that somebody says something about you you don’t like. That’s not an exception to the First Amendment, incitement,” Kolodin said Monday.

Hobbs responded in part by saying, “Nobody is trying to censor anyone. They just can’t handle the consequences of their free speech, free speech does not come without consequences, and that’s what they’re having to deal with right now.”

Gregg Leslie, a First Amendment professor at Arizona State University, said he defines censorship as when the government threatens or tries to force someone to remove information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.