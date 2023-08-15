Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Solar panel recycling plant in Yuma first in North America

As thousands of panels are decommissioned, We Recycle Solar is working to reduce the carbon footprint of solar panel waste.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma is now home to one of the nation’s first solar panel recycling plants. As thousands of panels are decommissioned, We Recycle Solar is working to reduce the carbon footprint of solar panel waste.

The company’s CEO, Adam Saghei, says it’s primarily the glass and metals that get reused from the panels. “Eventually, you get down to the raw 70% of the panel, which is glass. That basically gets ground up and separated from the other medals. Basically, you have all these commodities that can be put back in the marketplace,” he said.

He says a typical solar panel lasts 20-30 years, and it’s all about finding a new life for the panels to keep solar sustainable. “I hate to say this, but 90% of solar panels end up in the landfills, and that’s because it costs a lot less to go to the landfill,” Saghei said.

With new investments from the Biden administration to optimize the lifecycle of solar panels, he says he sees some positive change. “It’s creating more demand; it’s creating more awareness.”

He says about 60% of the solar panels they take in can be reused. “We can get them out to other communities that will use other types of technology.” He says a reused solar panel has about the same efficiency as a new one. He estimates the Yuma plant will only get bigger as demand increases.

“We found a small void within a place like Yuma because it’s an agriculture town. So as the season changes, a lot of those folks are out of work, and there are a lot of great workers here.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Glendale Fire says a full semi-truck and trailer were on fire in a recycling yard, and there...
Grand Avenue in Glendale reopens after recycling yard fire; firefighter hospitalized
Carlos Delfin, 23, was booked into jail on 22 charges.
Suspect booked in jail after police shooting, carjackings across Phoenix
Police are working to find out what led up to the collision.
Man dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

Latest News

After coming across the bullet hole, Ross and his wife called the police.
North Phoenix family searching for answers after stray bullet narrowly misses twins’ cribs
Multiple units were responded to the woman's prison.
Substance found at Perryville prison deemed non-hazardous; 12 employees, 2 inmates released from hospital
Yuma is the new home to one of the country's first solar panel recycling facilities.
Yuma home to one of nation's first solar panel recycling plant
Arizona's Family reporter Ian Schwartz is in Hawai'i reporting from the devastating wildfire...
Relief efforts continue after Maui wildfires