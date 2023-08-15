Solar panel recycling plant in Yuma first in North America

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yuma is now home to one of the nation’s first solar panel recycling plants. As thousands of panels are decommissioned, We Recycle Solar is working to reduce the carbon footprint of solar panel waste.

The company’s CEO, Adam Saghei, says it’s primarily the glass and metals that get reused from the panels. “Eventually, you get down to the raw 70% of the panel, which is glass. That basically gets ground up and separated from the other medals. Basically, you have all these commodities that can be put back in the marketplace,” he said.

He says a typical solar panel lasts 20-30 years, and it’s all about finding a new life for the panels to keep solar sustainable. “I hate to say this, but 90% of solar panels end up in the landfills, and that’s because it costs a lot less to go to the landfill,” Saghei said.

With new investments from the Biden administration to optimize the lifecycle of solar panels, he says he sees some positive change. “It’s creating more demand; it’s creating more awareness.”

He says about 60% of the solar panels they take in can be reused. “We can get them out to other communities that will use other types of technology.” He says a reused solar panel has about the same efficiency as a new one. He estimates the Yuma plant will only get bigger as demand increases.

“We found a small void within a place like Yuma because it’s an agriculture town. So as the season changes, a lot of those folks are out of work, and there are a lot of great workers here.”

